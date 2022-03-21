Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: Subject of Golden Alert located; alert canceled

By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have canceled the Golden Alert issued for a 36-year-old woman.

Heather Farrar was last seen in the 200 block of Abraham Flexner Way on March 20.

Farrar was a patient at Frazier Rehabilitation Center and is believed to have walked out of the facility.

MetroSafe did not provide information about where Farrar was located.

