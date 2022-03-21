Waverly Hills Sanatorium guests flee through body chute during tornado warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - How about this for a fun Friday night?

As some tried to have a good time - if taking a ghost tour at a century-old hospital counts as fun - Friday night’s storms put a damper on their plans. Paranormal tours at Waverly Hills Sanatorium were being conducted when tornado sirens sounded in Jefferson County.

According to a post on the facility’s Instagram page, some guests were forced to escape through the hospital’s body chute - a tunnel used to transport corpses when it was a medical facility in the early 1900s.

All of the Waverly Hills guests were thanked for their cooperation and wished a safe return home.

“To all of our guests that were evacuated into the Body Chute last night during the tornado warnings,” the post says. “Thank you all for your cooperation and understanding. Safety for our customers and staff is our number one priority at all times. We appreciate every single one of you! To anyone that was affected, our hearts and prayers go out to all of you, we hope everyone made it home safe.”

Waverly Hills Sanatorium opened in 1910 and was used to serve tens of thousands of tuberculosis patients until 1961. Members of the Waverly Hills Historical Society told WAVE in 2019 they estimate between 20,000 and 60,000 people died there from tuberculosis. From 1962 until 1982, it operated as a nursing home.

