Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man has been arrested and charged after shooting and killing two people at a Louisville gas station on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Speedway on Poplar Level Road, near the Watterson Expressway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Dakari Deener, 29, is being held on a $1 million cash bond for two counts of murder.

A judge outlined Deener’s lengthy criminal history when he appeared in court on Monday, including charges of terroristic threatening and theft of a firearm. Deener also has an active arrest warrant out of Texas.

According to the arrest report, multiple people saw Deener shoot several rounds at the victims while they were both inside their car.

Aaron Carter said he heard a total of 10 gunshots while he was in the Speedway parking lot that day.

Carter said he was shocked that Deener did not leave the scene after the shooting.

“He kind of ran around a little bit,” he described. “He ran around the parking lot and he had a backpack.”

Two days after the shooting, Carter is still shaken up, and can’t imagine the pain of the victim’ families.

“I’ve seen people going on with their lives, and minutes later, they’re no longer with us,” he said. “So, I just really feel bad for everybody involved.”

WAVE News is aware of a video circulating on social media, showing what appears to be the aftermath of the shooting and a man admitting to it. The source of that video has not been verified yet.

