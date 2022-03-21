Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

W.Va. governor signs law barring abortion because of disability

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020.(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice has signed a new law barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

Justice posted about his signature of the “Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” on Twitter on Monday. He made the announcement about the new law in a tweet to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

He said the bill gives “deserved respect to our Down Syndrome community.”

The law prohibits people from seeking abortions because their child will have a disability, except in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

During a 90-minute debate on the bill during the last day of the legislative session on March 12, Democratic Del. Evan Hansen said the bill would do nothing of substance to help people with disabilities and their families.

“This is an attempt to use people with disabilities as props for an anti-abortion agenda, something that the disability community has not asked for, as far as I know — and that’s just wrong,” Hansen said. “It creates government overreach into personal family medical decisions.”

A physician who violates the law could see their license to practice medicine suspended or revoked.

The bill also requires physicians to submit a report — with patients’ names omitted — to the state for each abortion they perform and whether “the presence or presumed presence of any disability in the unborn human being had been detected.”

The reports would include the date of the abortion and the method used, as well as confirming the doctor asked the patient if they chose to have an abortion because the baby might have a disability. These reports must be submitted within 15 days of each abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes from Friday night storms
Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested
LMPD: Man found shot to death in retirement home parking lot
Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Woman, infant injured in shooting near Fern Creek neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Southside shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant
Teresa Ragland’s grandsons have only gone to school one to two days a week because their bus...
Clark Co. students missing school, failing because of bus driver shortage, parents say
The HCSO announced on Sunday an investigation is underway after a house fire broke out after...
Hardin County Sheriff issues warning after house fire breaks out from contaminated kerosene
Officers responded to the 500 block of Roselane Street on reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
Teenager injured in Smoketown shooting; police investigating
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known