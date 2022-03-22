Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school

The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to the record number of guns being brought to JCPS schools.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, the ATF has charged a JCPS student for bringing a gun to school.

Jaylin Ready, 18, is facing a federal felony for the charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone.

The new developments come after a WAVE News Troubleshooter investigation which reported the ATF was stepping up their role when it came to the record number of guns being brought to JCPS schools.

“School zones are sacred grounds and places where our young people and school employees should be safe and protected from crime,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow told WAVE News.

Ready is also facing state charges brought by JCPS security after they said he had a glock in his backpack at Shawnee on January 31, 2022.

There is no parole in the federal system and Ready could go to prison between one and five years if he’s convicted.

In recent months, there’s been a lot of debate about what to do about the gun issue and what discipline students who bring a gun face.

So far this school year, there have been 17 guns brought to and found at JCPS schools.

The ATF said they are tracking the firearms to see where they come from, how a student got a hold of it, and if the gun was used in another crime.

“Law enforcement is committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of our schools across Kentucky,” Morrow said. “It is unlawful to carry a firearm on school grounds. Doing so, places our students and staff at risk and ensures a swift law enforcement response. ATF will continue to work with our partners across the state to protect our children from gun crime.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the...
JCPS open records reveal school libraries with controversial books
The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing a gun to school
The plan that would eventually give every student, particularly those living in west...
‘It’s time for change’: Pollio unveils monumental School Choice plan
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuba Drive, a few blocks west of Cane Run Road near Green...
Child, 13, shot in St. Denis; LMPD investigating