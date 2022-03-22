ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time ever, the ATF has charged a JCPS student for bringing a gun to school.

Jaylin Ready, 18, is facing a federal felony for the charge of possession of a firearm in a school zone.

The new developments come after a WAVE News Troubleshooter investigation which reported the ATF was stepping up their role when it came to the record number of guns being brought to JCPS schools.

“School zones are sacred grounds and places where our young people and school employees should be safe and protected from crime,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow told WAVE News.

Ready is also facing state charges brought by JCPS security after they said he had a glock in his backpack at Shawnee on January 31, 2022.

There is no parole in the federal system and Ready could go to prison between one and five years if he’s convicted.

In recent months, there’s been a lot of debate about what to do about the gun issue and what discipline students who bring a gun face.

So far this school year, there have been 17 guns brought to and found at JCPS schools.

The ATF said they are tracking the firearms to see where they come from, how a student got a hold of it, and if the gun was used in another crime.

“Law enforcement is committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of our schools across Kentucky,” Morrow said. “It is unlawful to carry a firearm on school grounds. Doing so, places our students and staff at risk and ensures a swift law enforcement response. ATF will continue to work with our partners across the state to protect our children from gun crime.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.