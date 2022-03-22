Contact Troubleshooters
Berger delivers late as IU advances to Sweet 16 with 56-55 win over Princeton

IU junior Grace Berger
IU junior Grace Berger(NCAA)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Sacred Heart grad Grace Berger spun, drove down the lane and banked in a layup with 28.9 seconds left to give #3 seed Indiana a 54-52 lead over #11 seed Princeton (25-5).

On the Tigers ensuing possession, looking for a three and the lead, Alli Pattberg came up with a steal with 3.7 seconds left. Aleksa Gulbe hit two free throws with 1.6 seconds on the clock, just enough to offset an Abby Meyers three at the buzzer.

Indiana improves to 24-8 and advances to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

Berger led the Hoosiers with 15 points.

“Our kids just had enough. Grace Berger, obviously, we put the ball in her hands when we had to have that go ahead bucket and you know, it was hard to find some offense, I’ll be honest, going down the stretch, and like I said, that had a lot to do with Princeton,” IU head coach Teri Moren said.

Indiana will face the winner of 7 seed Central Florida and 2 seed UConn on Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut in a regional semifinal.

