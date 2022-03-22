Child, 13, shot in St. Denis; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old was shot in the arm in west Louisville Tuesday evening.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in St. Denis on Tuba Drive, a few blocks west of Cane Run Road near Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery, MetroSafe confirmed.

The child was expected to be brought to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

It is unclear if there are any suspects, though Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

