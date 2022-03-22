FORECAST: Rain Chances Going Up Later Tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain likely tonight

Midday storms possible Wednesday

Cooler and showery to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain cranks up overnight tonight, but so far it appears any strong storms will stay southwest of our region. Lows will only drop into the 50s thanks to the clouds and rain.

There won’t be a lot of rain around Wednesday morning, but by midday a cold front moving in will push a broken line of thunderstorms through our area. Some of these storms could be strong, mainly east of I-65. Temps will drop into the 40s by evening.

Sprinkles and light showers will continue Wednesday night as temperatures settle into the 40s for all.

Thursday is a raw day in the 40s to near 50 degrees with a stiff breeze and areas of drizzle and light showers.

Temperatures stay chilly into the weekend with highs in the mid 40s with periods of rain on Saturday. Improving weather begins on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures bounce back into the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

