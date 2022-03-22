Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams...
General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams could be too bright and pose a danger to other drivers.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall.

The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017.

Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light.

The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM hasn’t come up with a repair yet.

The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuba Drive, a few blocks west of Cane Run Road near Green...
Child, 13, shot in St. Denis; LMPD investigating
Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Husband charged after death of wife

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004. Pomerantz, a...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The Louisville Metro Police Department has implemented around 20 percent of Hillard Heintze's...
LMPD completes 20 percent of Hillard Heintze improvement recommendations
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 shot, including 1 child, at Arizona outlet mall
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts