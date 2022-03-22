Contact Troubleshooters
Historic Oldham County Courthouse begins move to new location

Work began on Tuesday morning to move the more than 150-year-old building more than 100 feet to put a new foundation in place.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic piece of Oldham County is now being moved to begin the building’s preservation and its future.

The Oldham County Courthouse is being moved to eventually become incorporated with La Grange’s new courthouse.

Work began on Tuesday morning to move the more than 150-year-old building more than 100 feet to put a new foundation in place.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the courthouse had been moved about a quarter of the way using a hydraulics system to slide the building to its temporary home.

The historic courthouse will become the entrance for the new Oldham County Courthouse, which is scheduled to be completed in at least two and a half years.

Oldham County’s temporary courthouse was relocated in February to the former IGA grocery store location in Crestwood at 6822 Central Avenue.

During this time, court filings and payments can be e-filed, sent by mail or dropped in a secure lockbox that will be mounted on the front of the temporary courthouse.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

