KHSAA issues statement on bill that would fund charter schools in Kentucky

The bill was prefiled months early for the 2022 Legislative Session.
The bill was prefiled months early for the 2022 Legislative Session.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would fund charter schools in the state.

The KHSAA is taking a strong stance against the bill, which is House Bill 9.

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, Commissioner Julian Tackett said charter schools go against “the very basis of interscholastic athletics.”

Tacket warned of a possibility of a school being formed for a single sport.

You can read his full statement here:

On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would fund charter schools...
On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would fund charter schools in the state.

