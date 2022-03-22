Ky. House passes controversial charter school funding bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After one of the closest votes this session, a charter schools bill made it out of the state House Tuesday afternoon and now moves to the Senate.

House Bill 9 passed 51-46. More than 20 Republicans joined Democrats with no votes.

Despite passage of prior charter school bills, this measure takes a big step toward making them a reality in Kentucky.

Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017 when the legislature passed the charter school law. But, we’ve never had any because legislature didn’t provide permanent funding for them. This is the first bill that would change that.

House Bill 9 just barely passed out of committee Tuesday morning. It was fast-tracked to the full House in the afternoon, and after more than two and a half hours of debate, received final passage.

The bill will create a permanent funding mechanism. It would require school districts to fund charter schools on a per-student basis, using state, local and federal funds, similar to how traditional public schools are currently funded.

The bill would also give smaller school districts the opportunity to have final say on whether or not to approve a charter school in its district.

House Bill 9 also calls for the creation of a pilot program that would create charter schools in a part of Louisville and northern Kentucky.

Supporters say it’s about school choice, and gives parents an alternative to public schools. Opponents say it takes money away from already financially troubled public schools.

“This bill can call these pilots public charters, but at the end of the day they’re still charters and essentially that means they’re private schools and using public dollars. Federal, state and local tax dollars to fund private schools is not something I could ever vote for,” Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson said.

“I’ll be the first to tell you there are bad charter schools out there. And I think everybody would agree there are bad public schools out there too. That’s not an indictment on the whole process one way or another. This is about parents. Parents need choice and this bill gives choice to our public school system,” Rep. Chad McCoy said.

House Bill 9 does not include education opportunity accounts that were part of the charter school bill passed last year that was blocked and is now in front of the state Supreme Court.

Because of that, the bill’s sponsor said he believes that ruling will not have impact on this bill.

Many public educators were critical of the bill’s process. Last week, lawmakers moved it to a different committee and added the bill’s sponsor to the committee in an effort to secure passage.

House Bill 9 now goes to the Senate.

Even if the Senate passes the bill, the debate is likely not over. Governor Beshear has said he would veto any bill dealing with charter schools.

