Ky. legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on bill ending pandemic emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky legislature was busy Monday in overriding gubernatorial vetoes.

Two bills that came as the result of the pandemic and were vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear have become law through the legislature’s veto override power.

Governor Beshear vetoed both House Bill 4 and Senate Joint Resolution 150 and the Republican majority of both House and Senate had enough votes to override both.

The COVID-19 state of emergency ended under Senate Joint Resolution 150, which Governor Beshear issued over two years ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That state of emergency was set to end next month anyway. Some say ending the state of emergency could impact the $50 million Kentucky receives in extra SNAP benefits for the poor. The USDA issued more money because of the pandemic.

God’s Pantry Food Bank saw its clientele almost triple early in the pandemic.

“I’ll use Fayette County as an example. We went from 500 households a week to 1300 during the first weeks of the pandemic,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

More federal help in the wake of a state of emergency brought those numbers down.

“But make no mistake SNAP is an important part of the hunger safety net,” Halligan said. “It helps Kentuckians who can’t put healthy food on their table.”

Governor Beshear blasted the legislature over the vetoes in a social media post. He said both bills were cruel and will kick struggling Kentuckians while they are down. He said Kentucky stands to be one of the least helpful states for people who lost a job through no fault of their own.

Our faith and values should compel us to be compassionate and fair, but yesterday’s veto overrides by the General Assembly were cruel and will kick struggling Kentuckians while they are down.

1/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 22, 2022

The legislature also voted to override the gubernatorial veto of House bill 4. Some argue it’s going to make it much harder for people laid off to find a job with equivalent compensation. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce supports the bill because of the numerous employers who have struggled to find workers in the past year.

“We have a pretty serious workforce participation issue in Kentucky. We have around 160,000 jobs open in Kentucky right now. We are down 20,000 workers from when the pandemic hit and we lost significant workers from our workforce,” said Kate Shanks, Ky. Chamber of Commerce.

In vetoing House Bill 4, Governor Beshear said it cut unemployment benefits to half the time span they’re in effect now and it would force people to take any job whether it’s a good one or not. However, chamber officials say a person can get extra weeks of unemployment if they are enrolled in an education or certification program.

Senate leaders have said that the Governor’s state of emergency is not the only way to fund an expansion of SNAP benefits.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.