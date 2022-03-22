Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Child shot in Old Louisville sent to hospital

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on...
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on the intersection of South 4th Street and West Gaulbert Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young girl has been sent to the hospital after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on the intersection of South 4th Street and West Gaulbert Avenue, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The girl was found with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said.

Early investigation revealed the incident appears to have happened within a home near the location.

The girl’s exact age was not provided.

Louisville Metro Police continues its investigation.

