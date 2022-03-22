LMPD hosts memorial service for officer killed in the line of duty 17 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police and family members will gather for a memorial service for a fallen LMPD officer killed in the line of duty 17 years ago.

Officer Peter Grignon was killed while responding to a call in south Louisville where a car was seen driving through a homeowner’s yard on March 23, 2005. Grignon was killed by a 17-year-old who then shot himself. A second suspect was taken into custody.

Grignon was listed as the first LMPD officer killed in the line of duty after the merger of the Louisville Division of Police and the Jefferson County Police Department.

Every year since the incident, LMPD officers and family and friends of Grignon have gathered at Cave Hill Cemetery to honor Grignon’s life.

Wednesday’s memorial service begins at 8 a.m. at Cave Hill Cemetery on 701 Baxter Avenue.

