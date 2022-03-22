LMPD searching for man who stole special needs man’s buggy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are searching for the man who stole, and later wrecked a customized dune buggy, from a man in Valley Station last week.

Steve Simeon bought the customized a dune buggy for his son, Chad, 14 years ago.

WAVE News reporters were there when Steve got the call that the buggy had been spotted near an apartment complex behind Knight High School. Steve arrived to find the buggy dented and missing the front left tire, but still in tact for the most part.

New video shows the man who took the buggy and the car they were driving that day.

One neighbor’s security camera shows the buggy driving around their neighborhood on Monday. (WAVE 3)

The buggy was taken from behind the Simeon’s shed, replaced with an empty sleeping bag and a pile of human excrement.

