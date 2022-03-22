Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

LMPD searching for man who stole special needs man’s buggy

One neighbor’s security camera shows the buggy driving around their neighborhood on Monday.
One neighbor’s security camera shows the buggy driving around their neighborhood on Monday.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are searching for the man who stole, and later wrecked a customized dune buggy, from a man in Valley Station last week.

Steve Simeon bought the customized a dune buggy for his son, Chad, 14 years ago.

WAVE News reporters were there when Steve got the call that the buggy had been spotted near an apartment complex behind Knight High School. Steve arrived to find the buggy dented and missing the front left tire, but still in tact for the most part.

New video shows the man who took the buggy and the car they were driving that day.

(Story continues below)

One neighbor’s security camera shows the buggy driving around their neighborhood on Monday.
One neighbor’s security camera shows the buggy driving around their neighborhood on Monday.(WAVE 3)

The buggy was taken from behind the Simeon’s shed, replaced with an empty sleeping bag and a pile of human excrement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down near the Louisville area.
National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes from Friday night storms
Dakari Deener, 29, was arrested after a double shooting killed two people Saturday night on...
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested
LMPD: Man found shot to death in retirement home parking lot
Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Woman, infant injured in shooting near Fern Creek neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Southside shooting

Latest News

Teresa Ragland’s grandsons have only gone to school one to two days a week because their bus...
Clark Co. students missing school, failing because of bus driver shortage, parents say
The HCSO announced on Sunday an investigation is underway after a house fire broke out after...
Hardin County Sheriff issues warning after house fire breaks out from contaminated kerosene
Officers responded to the 500 block of Roselane Street on reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
Teenager injured in Smoketown shooting; police investigating
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on...
LMPD: Child shot in Old Louisville sent to hospital