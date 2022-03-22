Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Marine veteran, 23, fatally stabbed outside Boston bar

The victim was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston while on a trip to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends. (WCVB, family photos via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Police arrested a bouncer in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran that happened outside the Boston bar where the suspect works.

Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old from Illinois, traveled to Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends, including a fellow Marine, according to his mother, Apolonia Martinez. He served in the Marines for four years until Sept. 2021.

“I didn’t think this was going to happen. I didn’t think he would not come back to me, so it’s really hard,” Apolonia Martinez said. “He was just getting started, and he just got plucked from our life in such a terrible way.”

Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old Marine veteran, was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston...
Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old Marine veteran, was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston while on a trip to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends. He served in the Marines for four years until Sept. 2021.(Source: Family photos, WCVB via CNN)

Daniel Martinez was found suffering from a stab wound just before 7 p.m Saturday outside the Sons of Boston bar near Faneuil Hall. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He just had all kinds of plans that now that will never come to light. It’s heartbreaking,” Apolonia Martinez said.

Alvaro Larrama, the 38-year-old bouncer at the Sons of Boston, is charged with Daniel Martinez’s murder. He was arraigned Monday afternoon and is being held without bail.

Investigators say Daniel Martinez and his friend were not allowed into the bar for some reason. At that point, surveillance footage shows Larrama following the two and stabbing the victim, according to prosecutors.

Larrama is scheduled to return to court April 28.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuba Drive, a few blocks west of Cane Run Road near Green...
Child, 13, shot in St. Denis; LMPD investigating
Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Husband charged after death of wife

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004. Pomerantz, a...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The Louisville Metro Police Department has implemented around 20 percent of Hillard Heintze's...
LMPD completes 20 percent of Hillard Heintze improvement recommendations
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 shot, including 1 child, at Arizona outlet mall
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts