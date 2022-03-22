McDonald’s restaurants looking to hire 580 employees across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are nearly 600 jobs opening up in Kentucky and Southern Indiana as local McDonald’s restaurants prepare for a busy summer season.

Restaurants across the region are seeking to hire more than 7,300 new employees for part and full-time positions, the release said.

“As a neighborhood business, we’re committed to supporting our employees and the communities we serve,” Emily Kasselmann, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator said. “We’re grateful to be able to offer jobs that help provide training, opportunity and more to those in our community.”

Employees will have access to a number of benefits, including tuition assistance. Through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program at participating restaurants, employees can earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, and receive free guidance from advisors, the release said.

To apply for a position at McDonalds, click here or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

