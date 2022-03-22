Contact Troubleshooters
New studies show number of alcohol-related deaths are spiking

Studies are showing more people are suffering from alcoholism due to the pandemic.
Studies are showing more people are suffering from alcoholism due to the pandemic.(MGN)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Almost a million Americans have died from COVID-19, but the full impact of the pandemic is still in question. New studies show the number of alcohol-related deaths has increased in the past two years.

“In this time of isolation, with COVID, it makes sense,” said Rob Perez, the owner of DV8 Kitchen.

Perez said lately more people have sent in applications to work at DV8 Kitchen. The restaurant hires people recovering from addiction.

Health experts said Americans are drinking more to cope with stress from the pandemic.

“Loneliness is a part of the disease. When we have loneliness, it’s never good,” Perez said.

Perez, who has struggled with addiction, knows just how important community is during recovery. He says the pandemic isolated people, cutting them off from family, friends, and support services.

“Recovery is really super active in the community,” said Andrea Bruhn, the regional director of substance use services with New Vista.

Bruhn, which supports people struggling with the addiction, says the pandemic made it harder for people to seek help. She said in-person support groups either moved online or stopped all together.

“Any barrier between a potential client and treatment increases the odds that they’re not going to seek treatment,” Bruhn said.

Bruhn and Perez are encouraging people struggling with alcohol to find healthier ways to cope with stress, whether that means turning to loved ones or a recovery group for support.

“I think making the time to set aside for just you and what your coping skills are going to be is imperative,” Bruhn said.

You can click here to find out where the closest addiction recovery centers are to you.

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Mitchell was arrested for torturing or mutilating an animal and cruelty to an animal
WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the...
The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
