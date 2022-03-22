Paducah sailor killed at Pearl Harbor in WWII to be laid to rest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A sailor killed in World War II will be laid to rest in April in Paducah.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday, March 22 that Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison, 21, of Paducah, was accounted for on October 14, 2021.

He will be buried April 8 in his hometown.

According to a news release from DPAA, on December 7, 1941, Allison was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The battleship was hit multiple times by torpedoes, and quickly capsized.

429 crewmen, including Allison, died during the attack on the ship.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, the DPAA said members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.

They said the laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.

The AGRS buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In October 1949, the DPAA said a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Allison.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.

According to a news release from DPAA, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Allison’s remains. In addition, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

The DPAA says Allison’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. They said a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

In October 2021, Governor Andy Beshear recognized Allison’s sacrifice and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor on the day of his burial.

