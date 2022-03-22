Police search for suspect after Bardstown shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was sent to the hospital after a shooting at a Bardstown park.

Bardstown police officers responded to a report of a shooting at South 4th Street at the Woodson Rogers Park on Monday, the release said.

Officers found a Bardstown resident shot, and they were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.

The suspect in connection to the shooting is believed to be a young, Black male wearing a black hoodie, the release said.

If anyone has information, please call the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-6811 or call anonymously through 502-348-HEAT (4328).

