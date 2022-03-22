Red River Gorge hiker rescued after falling 30 feet

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powell County Search & Rescue, along with several other agencies, helped get a hiker to the hospital after they fell off a rock face at Red River Gorge.

In a Facebook post, Powell Search & Rescue said they responded to a call for a hiker who was attempting to climb up a rock scramble to get to Indian Staircase. They said after reaching the top of the scramble, the person fell back down 30 feet and bounced off the rocks.

Along with search and rescue, Powell County EMS responded and sent a team to help the hiker, who needed to be carried out. Members of Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team and Lee County Search & Rescue also assisted with getting the hiker out of the woods.

The hiker was flown by helicopter to a trauma center where they’re expected to make a full recovery.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.