Shelby County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offense

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch
Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky State Police investigation has led to the arrest of a Shelby county man after he allegedly uploaded images online containing child sexual exploitation.

Through their Electronic Crime Branch, KSP officers arrested 35-year-old Natividad Garcia. He was charged with one count of use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance, a class C felony, the release said.

Garcia was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, the release said.

The equipment Garcia used to upload the material has been taken into KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Garcia is currently being held at the Shelby County Detention Center. The investigation continues.

