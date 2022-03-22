Spring into Derby Art Fair to bring food, music and art to Paristown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From April 22 to 24, Paristown’s Cultural Arts and Entertainment District will be buzzing to mark the beginning of the Kentucky Derby 148 season.

The 2nd Annual Spring into Derby Art Fair, presented by Woodford Reserve, will feature over 30 local artists who will sell their work at the fair on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, as well as live music and food. Guests can also enjoy an equine art reception inside Stoneware & Co.

Thursday, April 21, the event will kick off with a private bourbon dinner at The Café hosted by Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris, who will discuss his brand’s flavors and most suitable food pairings, as well as share some facts about his career at Woodford Reserve. Additionally, Morris and Jaime Corum, the artists of Kentucky Derby 148 Woodford Reserve bottles, will be signing bottles at Stoneware & Co.

On Saturday night, there will be a screening of Thunder Over Louisville.

Many of the events during the Spring into Derby Art Fair are free. On Friday night, live music performances are only $10, and Saturday is $15, with children under 12 admitted for free. VIP tables for up to four people and admission to the event are $75 for Friday night and $100 for Saturday night.

