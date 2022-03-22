Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Spring into Derby Art Fair to bring food, music and art to Paristown

Woodford Reserve releases 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle featuring artwork by Jaime Corum
Woodford Reserve releases 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle featuring artwork by Jaime Corum(Woodford Reserve)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From April 22 to 24, Paristown’s Cultural Arts and Entertainment District will be buzzing to mark the beginning of the Kentucky Derby 148 season.

The 2nd Annual Spring into Derby Art Fair, presented by Woodford Reserve, will feature over 30 local artists who will sell their work at the fair on Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, as well as live music and food. Guests can also enjoy an equine art reception inside Stoneware & Co.

Thursday, April 21, the event will kick off with a private bourbon dinner at The Café hosted by Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris, who will discuss his brand’s flavors and most suitable food pairings, as well as share some facts about his career at Woodford Reserve. Additionally, Morris and Jaime Corum, the artists of Kentucky Derby 148 Woodford Reserve bottles, will be signing bottles at Stoneware & Co.

On Saturday night, there will be a screening of Thunder Over Louisville.

Many of the events during the Spring into Derby Art Fair are free. On Friday night, live music performances are only $10, and Saturday is $15, with children under 12 admitted for free. VIP tables for up to four people and admission to the event are $75 for Friday night and $100 for Saturday night.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

From left: Sergeant Burton, Officer Schank, Chief McCubbin, Tracy Pancost, Debbie Owen
Shepherdsville Police receive $20K donation for K-9 units from American Kennel Club
Billboard-chart topping, Grammy-award winning musician and performer Janet Jackson has sold...
Janet Jackson, New Edition to perform on Derby Day at Lynn Family Stadium
Humanitarian efforts are raising money to provide some comfort to refugees, and a boy in...
Sellersburg boy sells cookies for Ukraine
He thanked the community and talked about the letters he’s received recently from people he’s...
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz celebrates 50 years of being ordained