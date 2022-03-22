StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/22

The rain bands this morning will soon give up and wait until tonight to attempt another move to the east. As a result, we could really score a nice bonus day today with highs well into the 70s. Even 80 degrees is reachable in this setup if the sun can break.

The main line will then roll in near/after sunset from the west. We are not expecting severe t-storms with but some very heavy rain and a burst of wind can develop. Still messy.

It will stay warm/mild tonight as we wait for the actual push of colder air to move in Wed Mid-Afternoon. Just before that happens, a couple broken lines of t-storms may develop. Some could even reach severe limits briefly. After 3pm, temperatures will start to drop with a MUCH colder evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

We will stay “showery” and chilly Thursday/Friday/Saturday and even parts of Sunday before FINALLY back to some warmer weather.

