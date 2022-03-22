Teenager injured in Smoketown shooting; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Roselane Street on reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed.

When police arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been shot at the area. The boy was sent to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

