U.S. Army veteran to take over as director of Metro Corrections

Jerry Collins, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections major, will take over as...
Jerry Collins, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections major, will take over as director of LMDC.(Mayor Greg Fischer's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jerry Collins, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections major, will take over as director of the jail on April 4, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday.

Collins, a United States Army veteran, is the Clark County Sheriff’s Office jail commander. He started his correctional career as an officer at LMDC in 2000 and left the jail for the Clark County position in October 2021 as a major in charge of operations and training.

“Jerry has the vast experience and skill set to lead the Corrections staff,” Fischer said in a statement. “He knows our community, he knows LMDC, having worked his way up through every position there, and is considered an innovative thinker with an extensive background in training. He has both the skills and the passion needed in this time of challenge.”

Dwayne Clark, LMDC’s director since 2019, told Fischer of his plans to retire next month on March 18.

Following a vote by the Louisville Metro Council in February that Clark and his administration were running the jail inappropriately, Fischer was given the decision of whether to keep Clark and his staff.

The Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77, which represents LMDC workers, voted “no confidence” in Clark last September. According to Metro Corrections FOP President Daniel Johnson, 144 corrections officer positions at the jail were vacant as of last month.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

