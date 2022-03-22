Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Victim in Hackel Drive homicide case identified

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(KOLD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a shooting near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Paula Rife, 50, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound. Her death has been classified as a homicide.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area by neighbors who reported gunfire and said shots were also hitting their home.

When officers entered the Hackel Drive home they found Rife dead.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested

Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m.
Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m.(LMDC)

The suspect in the death of Rife, Samuel Bradford, 51, of Louisville, is charged with murder-domestic violence and wanton endangerment. Bradford was taken into custody about 20 minutes after the shooting in the 6300 block of Greenwood Road after arriving at a Taco Bell on a motorcycle and attacking employees.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

Work began on Tuesday morning to move the more than 150-year-old building more than 100 feet to...
Historic Oldham County Courthouse begins move to new location
On Tuesday morning, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Pollio unveiled the School Choice plan, saying,...
‘It’s time for change’: Pollio unveils monumental School Choice plan
Jerry Collins, a former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections major, will take over as...
U.S. Army veteran to take over as director of Metro Corrections
Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch
Shelby County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offense
From left: Sergeant Burton, Officer Schank, Chief McCubbin, Tracy Pancost, Debbie Owen
Shepherdsville Police receive $20K donation for K-9 units from American Kennel Club