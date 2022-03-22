Victim in Hackel Drive homicide case identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a shooting near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Paula Rife, 50, of Louisville, died from a gunshot wound. Her death has been classified as a homicide.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area by neighbors who reported gunfire and said shots were also hitting their home.

When officers entered the Hackel Drive home they found Rife dead.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman shot and killed in home near PRP, man arrested

Louisville Metro police officers arrested Samuel David Bradford Friday night at 10:20 p.m. (LMDC)

The suspect in the death of Rife, Samuel Bradford, 51, of Louisville, is charged with murder-domestic violence and wanton endangerment. Bradford was taken into custody about 20 minutes after the shooting in the 6300 block of Greenwood Road after arriving at a Taco Bell on a motorcycle and attacking employees.

