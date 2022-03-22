Contact Troubleshooters
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was critically injured in a crash on I-265 on Monday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m., according to TRIMARC.

Officer Beth Ruoff with LMPD said the woman was driving on the interstate when she left the road, over corrected and hit another vehicle.

The woman’s car then left the road and hit a tree.

Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical condition.

A man inside the other vehicle drove himself to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

I-265 West near Billtown Road is expected to remain closed for several hours for investigation. Drivers are asked to detour at Billtown Road.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

