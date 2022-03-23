1 killed, 1 injured in Spencer County crash

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly crash has closed a section of KY 155 (Taylorsville Road) in Spencer County.

According to Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon, the crash involved two vehicles and happened around 12:15 p.m. at mile marker 1, just outside the Jefferson County line.

Herndon said the driver of one vehicle died at the scene. The second driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Herndon also said a third car was slightly involved in the crash, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

KY 155 between Wilsonville Road and Goebel Road is expected to be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

