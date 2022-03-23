Domestic violence caused nearly one-fourth of homicides so far this year, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming off a violent weekend, Louisville Metro Police said there is a pattern of domestic-related homicides across the city.

LMPD said of the six homicides this past weekend, three were domestic violence related. Police said they were able to make arrests in three of the homicides, while the other three remain under investigation.

Former Director of the Mary Byron Project for Domestic Violence, Dorislee Gilbert, said within the past year, there has been discussion about re-shifting resources at LMPD to help with domestic crimes involving guns.

“There is absolutely nothing you that you can ever do to deserve any of this kind of abuse,” Gilbert said. “And it looks like emotional abuse, physical abuse, financial abuse, all sorts of different type of abuse that often culminates in physical and sexual violence and sometimes homicide.”

LMPD also said out of the 41 homicides this year so far, nine were domestic violent related.

The number could be higher than nine as police also said there are other open cases suspected to be domestic, but not yet determined.

“We do see domestic violence affects all people, no matter income, race, class, any of those things,” Gilbert said. “All people are affected by domestic violence.”

Gilbert said the pandemic, coupled with high inflation, have created stressors that are a perfect storm for the violence. She said we have seen decreased resources available from police and domestic violence shelters.

“Everywhere is understaffed and it is hard for agencies to have the resources to serve them right now,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said when visits to a parent who is the perpetrator of domestic violence are not supervised by a third-party, there can be emotional abuse exchanged.

She said one of the big loopholes in Louisville is for children, who lack third-party supervisors for visitation when their parents separate.

Gilbert also said children often blame their victim parent in fear of losing their other parent, the perpetrator. This often leads to emotional abuse passed down children, she said.

“We have children who are raised in these homes, who are seeing this because there are not effective ways to escape,” Gilbert said. “That often perpetuates a cycle. People who are victimized often become victims over and over in their lives.”

As a prosecutor the past 20 years, she says what is most troubling is how it destroys families and people. As a society, we don’t deal with it the right way. Victims are often blamed from the perpetrator, police or someone in the system.

“It is really easy to say to someone who is a victim, ‘Well, why don’t you just get out of there?’” Gilbert said “‘Why are you staying if they are treating you like that?’ Unless you are willing to say yes, I will take you and your children into my home when I know there is someone who is angry and violent in your home. I will let you come in and I will take care of you.”

Gilbert said the problem often starts young, in teenage and college-aged relationships.

“The most important thing for victims is to connect with a victim advocate,” Gilbert said. “Someone who is trained to handle these things. They are specially trained in talking about safety training, because it is not always safe to walk out right now. They can talk people through what that process might look like, resources they might be able to call on before they are ready to leave to make that path easier.”

If you or someone you know might be a victim of domestic violence, you can visit the National Domestic Violence hotline to call or chat with an expert, or call the LMPD 24 Hour Crisis line at (1-844-BESAFE1 (237-2331)).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.