Driver of red truck flipped by Texas tornado shaken but OK

Tornado takes pickup on wild ride in Texas
Tornado takes pickup on wild ride in Texas
By NBC News
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
ELGIN, Texas (NBC) - Video of the red truck flipping in Wednesday’s tornado is unforgettable — especially for the man who spoke with the truck’s driver afterwards.

The driver of the now-infamous red pickup truck shortly after the tornado passed and got a look at what the truck looks like after the fact — the very vehicle thousands of people have watched on social media flip over multiple times on Highway 290 before driving off.

The windows are blown out. The side panels are dented and scraped up. The side-view mirrors are gone.

But the driver, police say, is just fine.

He is from Manor but is keeping the truck at a friend’s place in Elgin.

Highway 290 is safe to drive now, but everyone in town is still talking about that video, including Keith Leschber, who also drives a red pickup.

Elgin Police Cmdr. Aaron Crim spoke with the driver on the side of the road.

“I asked if he was OK, and he shook his head and didn’t really answer me,” he said.

He didn’t see the video until later that night.

“Now I understand why he had a blind scare — I’m sure he was scared to death,” Crim said.

The only important thing is that he’s OK.

Copyright 2022 NBC. All rights reserved.

