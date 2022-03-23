Elizabethtown police seek suspects who stole, damaged equipment from electrical substation

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for individuals who stole from an Elizabethtown electrical substation, causing losses and damages worth $37,000.

Elizabethtown Police responded to a substation off of Woodland Drive managed by Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative on Monday afternoon, according to department spokesman Chris Denham.

Denham said a number of electrical components were stolen and damages were reported due to the theft.

No information was provided on suspects in the case, but police said when identified, the individuals will be punished “to the fullest extent of Kentucky Law.”

“They are not only dangerous to the suspect(s) committing the offense, but also to responding officers as well as utility employees tasked with making the repairs,” Denham said in a statement.

Anyone with any information on the thefts or the individuals involved is asked to call Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125, or to submit tips anonymously through Hardin County Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 597-8123 or visiting P3tips.com.

