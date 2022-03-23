Here’s why some Louisville Metro residents didn’t hear Friday’s tornado sirens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five tornadoes touched down near Louisville on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

They hit late at night and some may have heard the sirens going off outside. However, many said they didn’t and want to know why.

WAVE News got answers from Jody Meiman, director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

Many may not realize that outdoor warning sirens are for outdoor warning purposes. They are not meant to be heard indoors or to wake you up. Hearing a tornado siren is a signal to get indoors.

Sirens are activated by city or county officials, not the National Weather Service.

“What those sirens are telling you to do is to go inside and seek further information, because there is something going on in your area,” Meiman said. “Everybody needs to keep in mind that we test these on the second Tuesday of every month at noon. A monthly test you will hear go off. People should be cognisant that is the siren; teach your family and have a plan.”

Also, when the sirens stop, it doesn’t mean the severe weather threat is over.

The Federal Emergency Alert Program was designed decades ago to interrupt a TV show or radio station and warn about impending danger like severe weather.

Today, people watch TV and listen to radio differently. If a person is watching Netflix, listening to Spotify or playing a video game, for example, they might miss a critical emergency alert altogether.

The FCC is in the early stages of investigating how audio and video streaming platforms could participate in the Emergency Alert System.

The best bet is to be prepared. Get the WAVE Weather app, get a weather radio, and sign up for LensAlert and Smart911.

LENSAlert allows people to get emergency notifications on a cell phone, landline or through email.

Smart911 allows someone to create a safety profile for individuals and households, including pets, and can include any information 911 or first responders should have in the event of an emergency.

For more information on LENSAlert and Smart911, click or tap here.

