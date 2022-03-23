Contact Troubleshooters
Husband charged after death of wife

Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman injured over the weekend in the Beechmont neighborhood has been classified as a homicide.

Yvonne Felmley, 74, died yesterday at UofL Health - University Hospital from blunt force trauma, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Leigh Maroni.

Felmley was injured March 19 in the 4800 block of S. 4th Street. Court documents state that LMPD officers called to the address on a report of a fall were told by Yvonne Felmley that her husband had thrown her to the ground, causing her to hit her head.

After being taken to University Hospital, doctors discovered Yvonne Felmley had a major brain bleed and broken ribs.

Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, was taken into custody that morning. He is being held a Louisville Metro Corrections on a charge of manslaughter.

