JCPS open records reveal school libraries with controversial books

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after parents brought up concerns about certain books within school libraries, Jefferson County Public Schools has provided a list of schools with access to the books in question.

Parents reached out to WAVE News about the books “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, which is stocked inside some of JCPS’ school libraries.

The two books contain LGBTQ topics and include illustrations depicting sexual acts. The content inside the books was brought into question by parents to the Board of Education, looking to get the books pulled from school libraries.

WAVE News requested open records to see which schools had purchased and were currently in possession of the two books.

“Gender Queer” was purchased by the following schools:

Atherton High School

Central High School

Liberty High School

Phoenix School of Discovery (High School students only)

“Lawn Boy” was purchased by the following schools:

Atherton High School

Phoenix School of Discovery (High School students only)

PRP High School

Valley High School

Waggener High School

The district said it does not have records of which schools have pulled the books from the school libraries.

While purchase orders for “Lawn Boy” were not provided, as the book was bought for schools back in 2018, orders for “Gender Queer” show the book was purchased by each listed school as part of a large order including many other books.

The two books have been debated in other school districts for its content, with some schools leaving the books on the shelves citing diversity and inclusion.

Parents were told by the Board of Education to contact schools’ principals about concerns with books in the schools libraries and to forward the complaint to the School Board Decision Making council if they were unhappy with the school’s response.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.