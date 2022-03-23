Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

JCPS open records reveal school libraries with controversial books

WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the...
WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the books.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One week after parents brought up concerns about certain books within school libraries, Jefferson County Public Schools has provided a list of schools with access to the books in question.

Parents reached out to WAVE News about the books “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, which is stocked inside some of JCPS’ school libraries.

The two books contain LGBTQ topics and include illustrations depicting sexual acts. The content inside the books was brought into question by parents to the Board of Education, looking to get the books pulled from school libraries.

WAVE News requested open records to see which schools had purchased and were currently in possession of the two books.

“Gender Queer” was purchased by the following schools:

  • Atherton High School
  • Central High School
  • Liberty High School
  • Phoenix School of Discovery (High School students only)

“Lawn Boy” was purchased by the following schools:

  • Atherton High School
  • Phoenix School of Discovery (High School students only)
  • PRP High School
  • Valley High School
  • Waggener High School

The district said it does not have records of which schools have pulled the books from the school libraries.

While purchase orders for “Lawn Boy” were not provided, as the book was bought for schools back in 2018, orders for “Gender Queer” show the book was purchased by each listed school as part of a large order including many other books.

The two books have been debated in other school districts for its content, with some schools leaving the books on the shelves citing diversity and inclusion.

Parents were told by the Board of Education to contact schools’ principals about concerns with books in the schools libraries and to forward the complaint to the School Board Decision Making council if they were unhappy with the school’s response.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
A USPS truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail...
USPS mail spill overtakes the Watterson
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Police said the woman was seriously injured and was sent to University Hospital in critical...
Woman seriously injured after crash on I-265 near Billtown Road

Latest News

The new developments come after the ATF was reportedly stepping up their role when it came to...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing a gun to school
The plan that would eventually give every student, particularly those living in west...
‘It’s time for change’: Pollio unveils monumental School Choice plan
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuba Drive, a few blocks west of Cane Run Road near Green...
Child, 13, shot in St. Denis; LMPD investigating