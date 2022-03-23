Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD identifies officer who shot, killed man on Barret Avenue

Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Malcolm Miller has been identified as the officer...
Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Malcolm Miller has been identified as the officer who shot and killed a man carrying a knife on Barret Avenue on Friday.(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Malcolm Miller has been identified as the officer who shot and killed a man carrying a knife on Barret Avenue on Friday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Barret Avenue and Winter Avenue. Miller and other officers had responded to a 911 call about a man with a knife in the area, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said after the shooting. Despite repeated commands by officers, the unidentified man refused to drop the weapon.

According to Smiley, the man then charged at the officers, and Miller shot him.

The suspect died before paramedics could take him to the hospital. His identity has not been revealed.

LMPD has not yet released body camera video from the shooting, but surveillance and WAVE viewer video showed various angles of the incident.

During his time as an LMPD officer, Miller has received several accolades. According to LMPD records, he began working for the department in 1999 and retired in 2019 before being rehired.

He has been suspended at least three times by the department for failing to appear in court and once for failing to “exercise patience and courtesy” and using profanity in a situation where “inappropriate force” was also used. According to LMPD records, that incident happened in 2007.

Two videos from different angles show off what happened this morning in the Highlands that led to the officer-involved shooting of a man.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

