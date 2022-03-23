Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD identifies officer who shot robbery suspect near Churchill Downs

LMPD Officer Jeffrey Emerich
LMPD Officer Jeffrey Emerich(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department officer who shot a robbery suspect in a driveway near Churchill Downs after the suspect allegedly shot at him has been identified.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said 4th Division Officer Jeffrey Emerich shot Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, on Clara Avenue on Thursday.

(Story continues below photo)

Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or...
Dwayne Edward Smith, 53, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.(LMDC)

According to court documents, Smith had allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl on Paul Avenue. She called 911 to say he had come up behind her while walking her baby sister in a stroller, hit her in the head and took her phone. Officers tracked the phone and allegedly found Smith trying to break into a trailer on Clara Avenue.

As Emerich tried to handcuff him in a driveway, Smith pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot at him, the court documents say. Emerich pulled himself away, and when Smith tried to shoot at him again, Emerich shot him.

Smith was then brought to UofL Hospital for treatment. Emerich was not hurt.

Smith is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Emerich has received at least 23 recognitions from LMPD, including one for his help in an investigation in October 2021 in which suspects in multiple cars were driving on expressways shooting at each other. He was also nominated for an LMPD Lifesaver Award after rescuing a driver who was overdosing.

He was suspended by the department for three days in 2016 for reportedly going into a home without a warrant.

