Louisville man charged after alleged assault leads to wife’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman who was injured over the weekend in Beechmont has been ruled homicide.

Yvonne Felmley told police that her husband, Thomas Felmley, 76, threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on Saturday, according to his arrest report. The incident allegedly happened on South 4th Street, and when Yvonne Felmley went to UofL Hospital the same day, doctors found that she had broken ribs and bleeding in her brain.

“Victim had a noticeable golf ball sized knot on the back of her head,” the arrest report says.

Yvonne Felmley died at the hospital on Tuesday, and Thomas Felmley was charged with manslaughter. He is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

