Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville man charged after alleged assault leads to wife’s death

Yvonne Felmley died at UofL hospital on Tuesday, and Thomas Felmley was charged with...
Yvonne Felmley died at UofL hospital on Tuesday, and Thomas Felmley was charged with manslaughter.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman who was injured over the weekend in Beechmont has been ruled homicide.

Yvonne Felmley told police that her husband, Thomas Felmley, 76, threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on Saturday, according to his arrest report. The incident allegedly happened on South 4th Street, and when Yvonne Felmley went to UofL Hospital the same day, doctors found that she had broken ribs and bleeding in her brain.

“Victim had a noticeable golf ball sized knot on the back of her head,” the arrest report says.

Yvonne Felmley died at the hospital on Tuesday, and Thomas Felmley was charged with manslaughter. He is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Calls came in to police around 11:30 a.m. on a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from officers in...
LMPD: Police chase suspect caught on I-64 after running out of gas
One shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in...
Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close
Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Husband charged after death of wife
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school

Latest News

The city plans to open the Hope Village March 31.
Louisville homeless will soon move to safe outdoor space
LMPD is investigating a shooting that happened in Park Duvalle off of Cane Run Road on March 24.
Person shot near Cane Run Road; LMPD investigating
UofL women’s basketball team heads to Sweet 16 in Wichita
The UofL women's basketball team left campus to travel to Wichita, Kan. to play the Tennessee...
UofL women’s basketball team heads to Sweet 16 in Wichita
Senate Bill 1 would amend KRS 160.345 to give superintendents like Dr. Marty Pollio complete...
Legislative move could shift power from JCPS board to superintendent