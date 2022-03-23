Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed by falling tree

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A Washington County man has died in a logging accident near Campbellsburg.

The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of N. White River Road.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the victim, Kent Smith, 67, of Hardinsburg, was struck by a falling tree that was being cut behind him.

By the time deputies arrived, the portion of the tree that stuck Smith had been removed by a male juvenile that was cutting it.

Smith died at the scene.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

