Man killed by falling tree

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A Washington County man has died in a logging accident near Campbellsburg.

The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of N. White River Road.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the victim, Kent Smith, 67, of Hardinsburg, was struck by a falling tree that was being cut behind him.

By the time deputies arrived, the portion of the tree that stuck Smith had been removed by a male juvenile that was cutting it.

Smith died at the scene.

