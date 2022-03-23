Contact Troubleshooters
Officer-involved shooting in Trimble County under investigation

Kentucky State Police are investigating why a trooper shot a man on March 22 in Trimble County.
Kentucky State Police are investigating why a trooper shot a man on March 22 in Trimble County.(WBKO)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway to determine why a Kentucky State Police trooper shot a man in Trimble County Tuesday night.

The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, KSP Captain Paul Blanton said in a statement, but the location has not been revealed.

The man was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment; his condition and identity have not been released.

WAVE has reached out to KSP for more information.

This story will be updated.

