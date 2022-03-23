Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas

Officials say the first objective is to help the Ukrainians. (CNN, ITALIAN PARLIAMENT, MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, MARIUPOL RESIDENT YURYI MADINA, FACEBOOK, TELEGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Vladimir Putin’s threat to have “unfriendly” countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles from now on got the not-so-friendly treatment from European Union nations Thursday.

“I don’t think anybody in Europe really know how rubles look like,” said Slovene Prime Minister Janez Jansa. “Nobody will pay in rubles.”

If others put it less bluntly, it came down to the same — from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who as former chief of the European Central Bank, knows something about currencies.

Early this week, Putin launched the idea that because of Western sanctions targeting the Kremlin and freezing Russian assets, they were “effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.”

Ukraine is fighting back. (CNN/Yuryi Madina/PRESS SERVICE OF UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/CNN PORTUGAL/Komsomolskaya Pravda, et al.)

So instead of euros and dollars, Putin wants Russian rubles for Russian gas.

Economists said the move appeared designed to try to support the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.

Making such demands though, would fundamentally change contracts and render them null and void, several European leaders said during the first day of their EU summit.

“What we have learned so far boils down to the fact that there are fixed contracts everywhere, where the currency in which payment is made is also part of the contract,” said Scholz. “Those are the starting points that we have to work from.”

Draghi simply said that if Putin pushed through the plan, “we consider it a violation of existing contracts.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022.(Sergei Guneyev/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP)

And considering the skyrocketing prices for gas, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo even saw possibilities in the proposal, though not the kind Moscow intended.

“In any case, if one element of a contract is changed, than we can talk about a whole range of issues, including the price,” De Croo said.

The Russian threat is potent since the EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of the bloc’s gas.

With the ruble in trouble because of the stringent economic sanctions, Putin would use any financial lift he can find. He instructed the country’s central bank to work out a procedure for natural gas buyers to acquire rubles in Russia.

But some analysts expressed doubt that it would work.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found
Several videos of the fights were posted on an Instagram account within hours of the incident.
Huge fight at Ballard involved at least one parent
Indiana State Police say a person killed in a crash this morning in Harrison County was wanted...
ISP: Man killed in Harrison Co. crash was wanted in double homicide investigation
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
In October 2021, the city shut down the Arrowhead Disc Golf Course in response to an anonymous...
Valley Station couple gives up fight to keep disc golf course open

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at...
LIVE: Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
IRS: Reasons why some tax refunds filed electronically take longer than 21 days.
Waiting for your tax refund? IRS says select returns may take several weeks
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver...
Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Many students were emotional while watching the performance.
Louisville high school students get a realistic lesson on drunk driving