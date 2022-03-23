Rioter who destroyed Cleveland business sentenced to 48 months in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man convicted of destroying Colossal Cupcakes during the May 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison Wednesday.

Tandre Buchanan Jr., 24, was convicted after a three day trial in December 2021 in front of U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent.

Buchanan was found guilty of interference with commerce by means of robbery and tampering with evidence.

These photos were presented as evidence during the trial and show Buchanan smashing the front window of Colossal Cupcakes located at 528 Euclid Ave.

According to court records, text messages regarding the incident were later recovered from Buchanan’s phone. An individual sent a text to Buchanan’s asking, “what the hell they do with all the cupcakes?” Buchanan replied, “man I was giving them out.”

Buchanan is one of many people accused by authorities of participating in criminal behavior during the George Floyd protests in Cleveland, the impacts of which continued for months.

