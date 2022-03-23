Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/23

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT
Spooky skies today with the strong wind fields mixed in with the downpours and a few t-storms. The severe risk is quite low so the skies are mainly putting on a show for us today. The wind will impact more of you than the rain will. Gusts up to 40 mph can’t be ruled out.

A low overcast will move in from the W/SW toward evening and that is when the temperature drop will kick in and remain steady through the night. In addition, showers will be off/on into the night.

The chilly/breezy setup will remain Thursday with showers enhancing again through the day, especially in the afternoon.

Another system moves in late Friday Night into Saturday with yet more showers and wind. It will be a colder system so ice pellets could still mix in with this setup with snow more to the east of WAVE Country into the higher elevations.

A warm front wants to push in from the west next week. Like really bad. But it may have a fight to advance into our area with the most likely time for that time happen next Tuesday or Wednesday.

