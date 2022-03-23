Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in 2021 homicide of woman left in backyard of home

Kevin Wayne Roberts, 37, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of murder and sodomy...
Kevin Wayne Roberts, 37, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of murder and sodomy with serious physical injury in the February 2021 death of Bridgette Brown, 41.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the death of a woman whose body was found the backyard of a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Kevin Wayne Roberts, 37, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of murder and sodomy with serious physical injury.

On February 2, 2021, Louisville Metro police were called to the rear of a home in the 3500 block of Virginia Ave. after the body of Bridgette Brown, 41, was found. An autopsy determined Brown had been strangled.

Court documents state LMPD detectives were able to find video on a cell phone belonging to Roberts showing Brown in the front passenger seat of his truck the day before she was killed.

After being given his Miranda rights, Roberts gave detectives a statement saying that he attempted to have sex with Brown while she was physically incapacitated. Roberts also said that he took Brown out of his truck and left her where she was found. When police showed him a photo of the scene, Roberts confirmed that it was the location where he left Brown.

Roberts was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school
Witness video shows the moment Dakari Deener was arrested. (SOURCE: Aaron Carter)
Witness describes chaos of double homicide at Louisville gas station
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Tuba Drive, a few blocks west of Cane Run Road near Green...
Child, 13, shot in St. Denis; LMPD investigating
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

Latest News

VIDEO: Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
We'll continue to see rounds of rain through the end of the week.
FORECAST: Scattered midday downpours; Windy afternoon
Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Husband charged after death of wife
A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after traveling...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive in US at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital