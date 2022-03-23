Suspect arrested in 2021 homicide of woman left in backyard of home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the death of a woman whose body was found the backyard of a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Kevin Wayne Roberts, 37, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of murder and sodomy with serious physical injury.

On February 2, 2021, Louisville Metro police were called to the rear of a home in the 3500 block of Virginia Ave. after the body of Bridgette Brown, 41, was found. An autopsy determined Brown had been strangled.

Court documents state LMPD detectives were able to find video on a cell phone belonging to Roberts showing Brown in the front passenger seat of his truck the day before she was killed.

After being given his Miranda rights, Roberts gave detectives a statement saying that he attempted to have sex with Brown while she was physically incapacitated. Roberts also said that he took Brown out of his truck and left her where she was found. When police showed him a photo of the scene, Roberts confirmed that it was the location where he left Brown.

Roberts was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.

