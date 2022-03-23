Contact Troubleshooters
Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close

One shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in the area.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Walmart is expected to close by April 22.

The store is located near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at 7100 Raggard Road.

Brian Little, Communications Director for Walmart in the Eastern U.S. said the decision was not easy. He said it was based on several factors, including the store’s past and current financial performance.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Raggard Road location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on Walmart.com,” Little said in a statement.

WAVE News talked to shoppers who were shocked and upset to learn about the closure.

“Underperforming?” Natasha Hunt said. “That doesn’t make sense to me. It’s normally pretty busy out here, normally pretty busy.”

Another shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in the area.

“This is four minutes from home,” the shopper said. “The Outer Loop is 20 minutes from home. If we go to Kroger, they have some good deals. But we come here because we can buy everything here, first of all, the prices are lower, cheaper usually.”

Others, like Terry Meriweather, pointed out the location.

“It’s going to be kind of hard because everybody doesn’t have a car,” Meriweather said. “This is right on the bus line for some people.”

Walmart said employees at this store have the opportunity to apply for transfer to other nearby locations. Little said they would like to keep associates in the Walmart family.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

