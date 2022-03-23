Contact Troubleshooters
Wavey mastering Canine Companions for Independence training

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wavey, whose story WAVE News covered from his birth in 2019 to his participation in and training to become a service animal with Canine Companions for Independence, is mastering his training!

Wavey is officially in his third semester of professional training, which means he’ll be graduating from the Ohio training center soon. He has has also matched with a disabled person.

We’re told he’s working hard on refining his daily tasks commands, like opening and closing drawers, picking up dropped items, and turning lights on and off.

The service dogs with Canine Companions for Independence are trained in over 45 commands.

Watch Wavey show off what he knows below!

Wavey is officially in his third semester of professional training.

