Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange weds fiancée in London prison ceremony

Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the...
Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service to be held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday,March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(Matt Dunham | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancée at a small ceremony in the London prison where he is held.

Assange, 50, has been held in the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Supporters said Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for Wednesday’s ceremony.

Moris posed for photos with her and Assange’s two young sons as they arrived outside the prison. She wore a wedding dress and veil embroidered with messages from friends and family. The dress was designed by British designer Vivienne Westwood, who is among Assange’s more vocal and high-profile supporters.

Westwood also designed a tartan kilt for Assange, who was not pictured.

Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the...
Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service to be held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday,March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(Matt Dunham | AP)

“Every part of this private event is being intensely policed, from our guest list to the wedding picture,” Moris wrote in the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday ahead of the wedding.

“This is not a prison wedding, it is a declaration of love and resilience in spite of the prison walls, in spite of the political persecution, in spite of the arbitrary detention, in spite of the harm and harassment inflicted on Julian and our family,” she wrote.

Last week Britain’s Supreme Court refused Assange’s appeal against a High Court decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges.

That development narrows Assange’s options, but his defense team may still seek to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights or challenge the original judge’s other findings. They could write to the British Home Secretary in the coming weeks before she makes a decision on his extradition.

Assange denies wrongdoing and his supporters, including Amnesty International, argue that his extradition is politically motivated. They maintain he was entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Calls came in to police around 11:30 a.m. on a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from officers in...
LMPD: Police chase suspect caught on I-64 after running out of gas
One shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in...
Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close
Thomas Melvin Felmley, 76, of Louisville, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife.
Husband charged after death of wife
Jaylin Ready, 18, was arrested on suspicion that he may be armed at The Academy @ Shawnee,...
ATF charges JCPS student with felony for bringing gun to school

Latest News

The city plans to open the Hope Village March 31.
Louisville homeless will soon move to safe outdoor space
LMPD is investigating a shooting that happened in Park Duvalle off of Cane Run Road on March 24.
Person shot near Cane Run Road; LMPD investigating
UofL women’s basketball team heads to Sweet 16 in Wichita
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say