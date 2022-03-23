Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Wild Health offers in-home COVID testing in Louisville

Wild Health is now offering COVID-19 testing that can be done at home in Louisville.
Wild Health is now offering COVID-19 testing that can be done at home in Louisville.(Cropped Pedro França / Senate Agency / CC BY 2.0)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Health is now offering COVID-19 testing that can be done at home in Louisville.

The company has been offering COVID testing throughout the state of Kentucky and is now partnering with Wild Labs to bring testing directly to people at their own homes.

The at-home testing service provides the ability to test for residents who may otherwise be unable to drive to testing sites.

Both rapid antigen and PCR tests are available with no cost with proof of identity and insurance if applicable.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit Wild Labs’ website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
Calls came in to police around 11:30 a.m. on a stolen vehicle that was fleeing from officers in...
LMPD: Police chase suspect caught on I-64 after running out of gas
One shopper said this store is not only convenient, but it’s one of the only grocery options in...
Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close
Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 19 (left) and Aries Taylor, 18, were indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Two indicted on federal charges in separate carjackings
Louisville Metro police say the March 24, 2022 shooting of a 12-year-old boy at this home in...
Child wounded in overnight shooting

Latest News

This year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Louisville as the 46th most...
How to tell the difference between allergies, COVID, and the flu
The BA.2 omicron COVID variant was discovered at two different wastewater testing locations,...
Omicron BA.2 variant detected in Louisville
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed into law a bill providing another round of coronavirus-related...
Beshear signs bill giving COVID-related relief to businesses
UofL Health announced an expansion to their downtown hospital.
UofL Hospital unveils new $144 million downtown expansion
Omicron BA.2 variant detected in Louisville