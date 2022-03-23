Wild Health offers in-home COVID testing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wild Health is now offering COVID-19 testing that can be done at home in Louisville.

The company has been offering COVID testing throughout the state of Kentucky and is now partnering with Wild Labs to bring testing directly to people at their own homes.

The at-home testing service provides the ability to test for residents who may otherwise be unable to drive to testing sites.

Both rapid antigen and PCR tests are available with no cost with proof of identity and insurance if applicable.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit Wild Labs’ website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.