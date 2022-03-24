Contact Troubleshooters
Central Ky. girl gets wish granted with new camper

Shelby Young Make-A-Wish
Shelby Young Make-A-Wish(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A little girl from central Kentucky recently got her wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Shelby Young took an unconventional approach for her wish-- she asked for a new camper. Her mom said it’s because she enjoys going to a campground near her house so much.

Shelby was referred to Make-A-Wish 16 months ago and recently rang the bell for her very last cancer treatment. Her mom told us Shelby went through more than two years of treatments and that it’s been a difficult journey. But now, you wouldn’t even know what she’s been through.

She talked to us about her love for Frozen, especially Olaf, and how excited she is to try out her new camper.

Right now, Make-A-Wish has 133 children in central Kentucky on a waiting list. They granted 30 wishes for children in the area last year.

